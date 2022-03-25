DENVER (KDVR) — The number of Coloradans in the hospital with COVID-19 has been plummeting since the peak of the omicron wave in mid-January, and now the state has seen a new milestone.

According to state data, Colorado only measured 135 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide during the week of March 22.

While the state has transitioned to only reporting these hospital figures weekly, as opposed to the daily data updates of the past, that figure represents the lowest amount since the initial reading of 116 COVID-19 patients during the week of March 24, 2020.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

During the previous pandemic lulls during the summer of 2020, Colorado COVID hospitalizations got as low as 137 patients in a given week.

The dramatic drop matches the rapid decline in daily cases across Colorado.

The number of daily cases fell to one of the lowest points of the pandemic earlier this month. Colorado reported 270 new cases on March 1, about the same as the least-infectious days of both the summer of 2020 and of 2021.