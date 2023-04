DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has seen one of the largest drops in gas prices in the nation.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average for regular unleaded gasoline for the Denver metro area in February was $4.10. The current average is $3.30.

According to GasBuddy.com’s Patrick De Haan, the Suncor refinery‘s ability to get back online has played a huge role in the price drop.

“Nowhere has the drop in prices been bigger than Colorado,” said De Haan, head of petroleum analysis.