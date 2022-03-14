DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold and state lawmakers introduced the Election Security Act to strengthen the state’s election security.

The act would reinforce laws that protect voting equipment and strengthen security infrastructure around voting systems.

This comes as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has been under investigation for an alleged election security breach, was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts.

Griswold was joined by Senate President Steve Fenberg, state Rep. Susan Lontine and Pueblo County Election Clerk Gilbert Ortiz.

