Colorado Secretary of State ensures voter safety

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Secretary of State announced that Colorado is ready and prepared for next week’s historic presidential election.

The 2020 presidential election is anything but your run-of-the-mill general election. First, nobody alive has ever voted for a president during a pandemic.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said, ”Our number one tool of course, is the mail ballot. No voter has to go vote in person or I should say most voters do not need to. You just vote your ballot and return it to a dropbox.”

If you do not want to worry about lost-in-mail issues, you can vote the old fashion way, “If you choose to vote in person or need that type of access I have issued a series of election rules including making sure that all election workers are wearing masks and other PPP as required. We are requiring social distancing in the polls to the extent that it’s possible for election workers to do their jobs and social distance,” Griswold said.

In some voting centers plexiglass barriers will be installed to keep workers and voters separated.

As if COVID was not enough, social unrest has added to our collective anxiety, “One of our biggest threats is disinformation, and I know that sounds sometimes hard to believe that information can be one of our, or lack of good information can be one of our biggest threats,” Griswold said.

Voter intimidation in any form is a crime. If something doesn’t look right, let someone know so you can exercise your right to vote.