How can search and rescue groups get more support?

DENVER (KDVR) — Search and rescue crews are asking for resources and support to keep the backcountry safe.

Colorado Search and Rescue listed a number of ways search and rescue groups could use more support. Among those are funding for their rescue teams, covering expenses for individual volunteers and others and mental health support.

Colorado’s Senate approved a study to answer some tough questions. This was a venture years in the making, according to the folks at Colorado Search and Rescue, and they say it will help address a list of needs they’ve had for some time.

The study, approved by the state senate, will look to address those issues and it’s the first step toward that goal, according to the rescue group.

Those groups want to remind people their own actions in the backcountry help them keep it safe.

“We still want you to know before you go, we want you to do your homework on where you’re going, we want you to be prepared. We want you to carry the 10 essentials and all that stuff when you go out in the backcountry,” Anna Debatittse, of Colorado Search and Rescue, said.

The 10 Essentials for Every Hike. Credit: Colorado Search and Rescue

Colorado backcountry search and rescue issues

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “the report required by SB21-245 will address the following issues:

How to improve coordination among County Sheriffs and local law enforcement agencies,

public, or non-profit organizations that provide backcountry search and rescue organizations. Evaluate the availability and adequacy of workers’ compensation or other benefits for individuals who are injured in the course of providing backcountry search and rescue services. Examine the availability and adequacy of retirement benefits for BSAR volunteers. Examine the compensation and reimbursement of expenses for BSAR volunteers. Evaluate the availability of necessary equipment and the need for funding to obtain, maintain and replace equipment. Examine and explore the physical and psychological impacts of providing BSAR services

and the availability of physical and psychological support for these volunteers. Explore the issues related to governmental immunity for BSAR volunteers. Explore the training needs for BSAR volunteers. Examine the need for public outdoor safety education.”