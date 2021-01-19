Colorado school to perform for presidential inauguration

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DENVER (KDVR) — D’Evelyn Junior-Senior High School in Southwest Denver is buzzing with excitement these days. The school band was chosen to perform for the presidential inauguration.

Right after the election, band Director Becky Paschke put in the application to be considered.

“It’s a very complex application, where you have to submit photos and letters of recommendation and what you would perform if you were selected,” said Paschke.

The odds of actually being picked to perform for the inauguration of the president of the United States would be like winning the lottery. And D’Evelyn Junior-Senior high school apparently won the lottery.

“It was so exciting, and I was waiting and waiting and waiting to hear anything and everything was so up in the air with a pandemic, I just had no idea,” said Paschke.

And not to brag, well, maybe a little, but D’Evelyn Junior-Senior high school is one of only two high schools in the country that were invited to perform.

“When they called, it was a Sunday and I screamed! I was in the school, and no one got to hear it, but total elation,” said Paschke.

Seventeen-year-old senior Anjali Misra is in the color guard and is honored to be a part of history.

“We get to not only represent our little band, but we get to represent the entire state of Colorado on a national platform,” said Misra.

One hundred band members and color guard took 30 days to learn and practice the song they were to perform, “American Patrol.” It was written in the 1800s and made famous during World War II by the Glenn Miller band.

“We wanted to choose something that would represent America, a patriotic piece of music, and I kind of feel we all fell in love with it,” said Paschke.

While the appearance may be virtual, the performance is 100% … the real McCoy.