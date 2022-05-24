DENVER (KDVR) — Sadly, Colorado is no stranger to school shootings, with multiple over the last two decades, including Columbine back in 1999.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the retired principal of Columbine High School, Frank DeAngelis, to hear what he was feeling and thinking following the news of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas. So far, 19 kids and 2 adults have been reported killed.

“Even though Columbine, it has been 23 years, it takes us back to that day,” DeAngelis said.

He said since surviving the shooting, he’s made an effort to be there for other schools, staff and families who have been impacted by the same types of tragedies.

“It’s eerie to think these poor little elementary kids. They are all of our kids and we need to come together and these senseless deaths need to stop,” DeAngelis said.

John Castillo, the father of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting back on May 7, 2019, also shared his feelings on the Texas shooting.

“The feeling you get wondering if you’re going to be reunited with your kids and for those who aren’t, there is going to be shock they don’t even know about. That’s how it was for us,” Castillo said.

Castillo continues to praise his son for saving the lives of many other students that day.

“It was connected to an elementary school. There was small children there. Seeing them come out with their hands on their heads and the fear on their face having to go through something they can’t describe,” Castillo said.

Brad Bialy, the father of Brendan Bialy, a survivor of the STEM school shooting, also spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2.

“When you hear this news after everything we’ve gone through, and John and his family and all the families at STEM, it’s exhausting,” Bialy said.