DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado School of Mines campus was under a shelter-in-place order Saturday evening.

Texts from the School of Mines alert system began at 6:48 p.m. alerting students to avoid the area around Thomas Hall at Maple Street and West Campus Road as there was a large police presence there.

Another alert advised students to shelter in place on campus, remain indoors, close blinds and stay away from windows.

The rest of campus was later released from the shelter-in-place, but the Mines Police advised avoiding the area of the Traditional Halls and Student Center.

As of 8:25 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was still in effect for the area of Traditional Halls and Student Center.

The Traditional Halls include Morgan, Thomas, Bradford and Randall halls, which are located between the Student Center West Campus Road near the Arthur Lakes Library.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.