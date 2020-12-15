DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows that enrollment dropped this year for the first time on more than 30 years.
According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.
The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.
Biggest Enrollment Decreases
|District
|2020 Enrollment
|Difference from 2019
|Percent change
|Douglas County
|62,979
|-4,326
|-6.4%
|Jefferson County
|80,088
|-3,960
|-4.7%
|Denver Public Schools
|89,061
|-3,051
|-3.3%
|Aurora Public Schools
|37,907
|-2,181
|-5.5%
|Colorado Springs D-11
|23,885
|-2,155
|-8.2%
|Adams 12 Five Star
|36,654
|-2,053
|-5.2%
|Cherry Creek
|53,167
|-2,005
|-3.6%
|Boulder Valley
|29,240
|-1,760
|-5.6%
|St. Vrain Valley
|31,312
|-1,543
|-4.7%
|Poudre
|29,417
|-1,337
|-4.4%
Race and Ethnicity Data
|Racial/Ethnic Group
|Students enrolled Oct. 2020
|% Change from 2019
|American Indian or Alaska native
|5,849
|-5.8%
|Asian
|28,425
|-2.7%
|Black or African American
|40,424
|-2.7%
|Hispanic or Latino
|301,887
|-2.6%
|Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander
|2,453
|+0.8%
|Two or more races
|40,913
|+0.3%
|White
|463,330
|-4.1%
Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information.