Colorado school enrollment drops 3% for 2020-2021 school year

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows that enrollment dropped this year for the first time on more than 30 years.

According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.

The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.

Biggest Enrollment Decreases

District2020 EnrollmentDifference from 2019Percent change
Douglas County62,979-4,326-6.4%
Jefferson County80,088-3,960-4.7%
Denver Public Schools89,061-3,051-3.3%
Aurora Public Schools37,907-2,181-5.5%
Colorado Springs D-1123,885-2,155-8.2%
Adams 12 Five Star36,654-2,053-5.2%
Cherry Creek53,167-2,005-3.6%
Boulder Valley29,240-1,760-5.6%
St. Vrain Valley31,312-1,543-4.7%
Poudre29,417-1,337-4.4%


Race and Ethnicity Data

Racial/Ethnic GroupStudents enrolled Oct. 2020% Change from 2019
American Indian or Alaska native5,849-5.8%
Asian28,425-2.7%
Black or African American40,424-2.7%
Hispanic or Latino301,887-2.6%
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander2,453+0.8%
Two or more races40,913+0.3%
White463,330-4.1%

Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information. 

