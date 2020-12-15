DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Department of Education shows that enrollment dropped this year for the first time on more than 30 years.

According to enrollment data, there are a total of 883,281 students attending preschool through grade 12 in Colorado. That’s down 29,942 from last year’s data, or 3.3%.

The last time Colorado schools saw an enrollment drop was in 1988.

Biggest Enrollment Decreases

District 2020 Enrollment Difference from 2019 Percent change Douglas County 62,979 -4,326 -6.4% Jefferson County 80,088 -3,960 -4.7% Denver Public Schools 89,061 -3,051 -3.3% Aurora Public Schools 37,907 -2,181 -5.5% Colorado Springs D-11 23,885 -2,155 -8.2% Adams 12 Five Star 36,654 -2,053 -5.2% Cherry Creek 53,167 -2,005 -3.6% Boulder Valley 29,240 -1,760 -5.6% St. Vrain Valley 31,312 -1,543 -4.7% Poudre 29,417 -1,337 -4.4%



Race and Ethnicity Data

Racial/Ethnic Group Students enrolled Oct. 2020 % Change from 2019 American Indian or Alaska native 5,849 -5.8% Asian 28,425 -2.7% Black or African American 40,424 -2.7% Hispanic or Latino 301,887 -2.6% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 2,453 +0.8% Two or more races 40,913 +0.3% White 463,330 -4.1%

Follow this link to access the complete 2020-21 school year student count information.