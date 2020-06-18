Colorado school districts grapple with budget shortfalls

DENVER (KDVR) — With COVID-19’s impact on the local economy, the state’s public education system is now looking at a $1.18 billion deficit.

That is a similar to the deficits during the last recession.

Kevin Vick, the vice president of the Colorado Education Association, says districts could implement furloughs, freezes and program cuts.

“Everything is on the table. I don’t think there is going to be any part of a school budget that is going to be untouched in this new situation,” Vick said.

For example, the Cherry Creek School District says it’s looking at a $60 million deficit.

Denver Public Schools anticipates a $65 million deficit.

Jeffco Public Schools and the Douglas County School District expect a $30-31 million shortfall.