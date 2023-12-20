DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most heartbreaking things for any parent to go through is to see their child without a gift during the holidays. More than 8,000 adults and children in need are getting help this season thanks to the Denver Dream Center and the Colorado Rockies.

Pastor Bryan Sederwall, Denver Dream Center CEO, organizes the Coors Field Merry Market every year, which provides donated toys, coats and clothing.

Families in need of those items line up around block, waiting for hours to get inside, where they are greeted by hundreds of friendly volunteers who help them collect the items they need.

“The need to help people is astronomical, but when you look around and see what’s been accomplished today, it’s a miracle,” said Sederwall, also known as Pastor B.

“I got like coats for myself, my grandkids, my mom, my brother, my son,” said one guest pulling a small wagon stocked with toys and clothing.

One mother living in a shelter was nearly brought to tears, seeing the look on her child’s face as she held her toys.

“They are my world. I mean that, I want to make them happy,” she said.

Coors Field Merry Market by the Colorado Rockies and Denver Dream Center (KDVR)

Monfort: ‘This is Coors Field at its best’

Sederwall told FOX31 that sponsorships and community support are the key to providing assistance on a large scale. The annual event is held at Coors Field, where Colorado Rockies owner Charlie Monfort worked alongside volunteers on Sunday, handing out toys to some very excited families.

“The volunteers do it. We open it up, they do all the work,” Monfort said. “We’re just blessed to be able to have this facility to do it. I’ll tell you what, you look around, this is Coors Field at its best.”

Monfort said taking part in any opportunity to give back and help others benefits everyone involved.

“You can have sellout crowds, you can have, you know, great ball games and stuff, but really seeing the faces on these kids and families (and) enjoy just how happy they are running around and enjoying this holiday season in Coors Field is just, makes me so happy we are able to be a part of it,” Monfort said.

Those who are unable to travel to Coors Field receive delivery service from caring and dedicated Denver Dream Center volunteers. Many who know the pain of struggling during the holidays told FOX31 they are happy to have a chance to pay it forward.

“Pastor B. gave me an opportunity to serve. Man said he saw a lot of good things in me. Being able to give, that’s when you realize things don’t come to us, they come through us so we’re able to serve. I found my purpose,” volunteer Frederick Martin said.

Sederwall said this year’s event, which was also sponsored by Toyota, raised $500,000 in donations, but more is needed to meet the growing need for Colorado families. To donate visit DenverDreamCenter.org.