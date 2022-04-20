DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado River is in the spotlight after American Rivers released its list of the U.S.’s most endangered rivers.

The annual list includes 10 of North America’s most endangered rivers where the water supplies — and the people who use them — are at risk.

The Colorado River is number one on that list.

The Colorado River spans 7 states and services 30 federally-recognized tribal nations along with Mexico. As water levels sink, the temperatures are rising, causing salmon to die.

Animals aren’t the only ones affected by these changes, however. The river runs through Denver, Salt Lake, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix. These cities need all the water they can get.

Not only is the Colorado River a big provider of drinking water for 40 million people, but it also irritates 5 million acres of farm and ranch land, and contributes to a $1.4 trillion economy.

“On the Colorado River and nationwide, the climate crisis is a water crisis,” said Tom Kiernan, President of American Rivers. “Just, equitable solutions for rivers and clean water are achievable and essential to our health, safety and future.”

To learn more about endangered rivers click here.