BURLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.

The Dish Room, located at 218 S. Lincoln St., is ranked at 14th for the top hidden gems in the United States.

The Dish Room is an upscale casual dining restaurant.

“We are proud to feature family raised Wagyu/Angus from High Mountain Plains Wagyu finished right here in Burlington and Berkshire pork raised by J&J Farms in the Armel-Idalia area. We also feature local produce from area farmers including Heirloom Organics, Inc., Kleweno Farms & Worden Farms,” the restaurant shared on its website.

Menu highlights

6 oz Tenderloin Filet

Korean Sweet Garlic Striploin

Colorado Berkshire Pork Chop

Guajillo Roasted Lamb

Slow Cooked Duck Legs

Mongolian Ribs

Pheasant Saltimbocca

Chipotle Sausage Mac Bake

Seafood Ravioli

Butter Bread Pudding

The restaurant also serves salads, pasta, sandwiches, and burgers.

The Dish Room is also a top rated restaurant on Google. It has 4.7 stars and 1,439 reviews.

Many of reviewers said The Dish Room is a great place to stop at if you are traveling along Interstate 70 between Colorado and Kansas.

“It may look somewhat unassuming but the food is really, really good. Husband had Dirty South (smoked chicken, chipotle Gouda cream, Berkshire sausage, chilis, onion, pico) and I had the 10 oz New York Strip with a side salad and baked potato. The side salad was very fresh and the dressing tasted homemade. The steak was perfectly cooked and the potato was wonderful. The Dirty South was full of flavor–just rich enough to satisfy. Husband had an Old Fashioned and I had wine. The bartender definitely knew how to make a drink. Perfect! Our waitress, Jade, was fantastic. she checked on us often, brought the food and drinks quickly, and was very friendly and professional. If you go there, do as we did: buy a couple of rounds of beer for the kitchen. It’s on the menu and I’m sure, greatly appreciated by the staff. Burlington may not always be on the itinerary, but if it is, stop by The Dish Room. You won’t be sorry!” Carol from Virginia said.

“We stayed in Burlington CO the last night of a two week trip & were hoping for a good meal (ate at a different place there a few years ago & was not impressed). We decided to try the Dish Room & were wonderfully surprised! The service was great, our server Christopher was friendly and fun, and the food was amazing! My husband had the surf & turf dinner with loaded mashed potatoes & a sweet corn tamale. There were 8 large shrimp swimming in butter! He loved it! I had the Roman Salmon dinner, served over polenta & veggies. I decided to have dessert for our last night & tried the Crème Brule (amazing!). Everything was delicious!” Brenda shared.

“We pulled into Burlington Colorado and stayed at a cheap Quality Inn since we were only there one night. The best thing was that it was next to this wonderful restaurant called The Dish Room. You would never suspect that you could get a French 75 cocktail and a dinner of duck legs but its true! This hidden gem has delicious food, fresh vegetables and friendly service. So many delicious choices on the menu. If you need a food stop on the way down route 70 west, stop in Burlington and eat dinner or lunch at this amazing place!” Randy from New York shared.

“What a pleasant surprise this was! We were just passing through on our way to Moab when we stopped in for dinner. The service was great and the food was outstanding! A large diverse menu and the ingredients were fresh. I wish it were closer to my home.” Anne from Oklahoma shared.

“What an awesome meal in an unexpected place! First class, fresh ingredients prepared in creative ways. We had the duck and the seafood ravioli. They will not be forgotten. The only thing I feel bad about is that this restaurant is 1200 miles from home. Service was A+.” JJ from Ohio shared.

“Wow! The Dish Room is a gem. We stopped in for some salads as we traveled through Colorado. We were very impressed with the service, food and atmosphere. Our salads were so good and fresh. After lunch we splurged and got carrot cake and it was over the top! Stop by and be treated to some amazing culinary treats!” Donna shared on Google.

“I’m pleasantly surprised at such an establishment existing in such a small town. The seasonal menu evidences a lot of love and care by the staff, who have been nothing but friendly. After eating here several times now, I’ve yet to have anything but a good time. The portions are absolutely huge for the quality, so the price point is entirely reasonable. Another great highlight is the Endless Brunch on Sundays! Vegetarian options: Fish and vegan options available. Dietary restrictions: Gluten free options are available,” Matthew explained on Google.

“Wow, who would have thought this jewel would be in a small town along I-70. This restaurant would be competitive in any big city. If you can plan a road trip with a lunch or dinner stop in Burlington, CO, be sure to stop at The Dish Room. The chef has traveled the world and brought back inspiration for cocktails and dishes that are sure to please. There’s plenty of variety for anyone and even a kids menu. The wait staff is friendly and knowledge and the atmosphere, including outdoor dining and patio are appealing,” Lauren shared on Google.

Joe’s at the Jepson- Savannah, Georgia Mersea Restaurant & Bar- San Francisco, California Seaside Cafe at the Mansion- Key West, Florida Chubby’s Deli- Sevierville, Tennessee Roadhouse Diner- Great Falls, Montana Finelli’s Italian Villa- Altoona, Pennsylvania Pickin Porch Grill- Branson, Missouri Rocco’s NY Stlye Pizza by Mama D’s House- Branson, Missouri Buxton Munch Company- Buxton, North Carolina Bakery Restaurant Lounge and Club- Niagara Falls, New York Rancho Cielo- Salinas, California Yardie Spice Restaurant- Homestead, Florida Watson’s Bbq- Tucumcari, New Mexico The Dish Room- Burlington, Colorado

The Dish Room is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.