COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 21-year-old Colorado Springs resident is suing Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, claiming that at age 11 they were exposed to addictive and graphic content on Instagram that led to self-harm, an eating disorder and suicide attempts.

This is happening at the same time the Colorado Attorney General joined a multi-state lawsuit against Meta, alleging their social media platforms are addictive and harmful to kids.

Taylor Little filed their lawsuit against Meta in 2022 over the harm they say the company’s products caused them during their formative years.

Little said it all started at 11 years old when Little said they joined Instagram, knowing the age requirement to join is 13.

“They ask you your birthday, and you just lie,” Little said.

It didn’t take long, according to Little, for Instagram to suggest an account.

“Clicked on that, and was taken to an account that was basically someone’s self-harm diary,” Little said.

Little said they saw graphic photos of cutting, and each click led to more of the same. At the same time, Little was dealing with mental health issues.

“I was 11 and really, really, really sad and I wanted it to feel better, and so I tried it, and it was very quickly an addiction for me, and I self-harmed every day for years,” Little said,

As time went on, Little says they also started to receive content about eating disorders and suicide, which they began to explore.

“That was all I saw, and all I’d get,” Little said.

Little says they fell into a black hole, eventually needing various levels of treatment, and getting a bipolar diagnosis.

“I was going to be bipolar no matter what, like it was there, it was in my genetics, but I truly believe I never would have self-harmed or developed the eating disorder or even had the relationship I did with suicide if social media hadn’t handed that to me,” Little said.

Little filed a lawsuit against Meta in 2022 that claims, in part, Instagram’s, “engagement-driven business model and Instagram’s intentionally addictive product design have created a public health crisis for pre-teen and teenage girls.”

Meta says it cannot comment on Little’s case due to ongoing litigation, but said the company has introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families.

For example, people under 16 will be defaulted to private accounts and sensitive content will be limited.

There are parental supervision tools and there are break reminders.

If someone searches for content such as suicide or self-harm, tips and resources are shared.

Plus, Meta says it is testing new age verification tools such as uploading an ID, recording a video selfie, or asking others to verify age.

“I wish someone had done this for me ten years ago,” said Little, who is hoping more protections will be put in place.

Meta points out that teens also use platforms like TikTok and YouTube and they say the social media platforms should work with legislators to develop industry-wide standards.

Meta also says that parents should approve their teen’s app downloads, and the company supports federal legislation that would require app stores to get parents’ approval whenever their teens under 16 download apps.