BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.

Gray was arrested by the Broomfield Police Department at Coyote Ridge Elementary School at 13770 Broadlands Dr. on April 21 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Gray entered a guilty plea for DWAI, a lesser charge than DUI. He was sentenced Aug. 31 to 24 hours of community service and one year of probation. If Gray violates his probation, he could be required to spend five days in jail.

Gray is a District 33 Democratic state representative for Boulder and Broomfield Counties.