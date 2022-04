BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department arrested Colorado State Representative Matt Gray for driving under the influence on Thursday evening.

Police arrested Matt Gray, 41, at 13770 Broadlands Dr. around 5:30 p.m.

Gray was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center and later released.

Gray is a District 33 Democratic state representative for Boulder and Broomfield Counties.

Details of Gray’s arrest have not yet been released.