DENVER, (KDVR) — More Coloradans are buckling up than ever before, according to a new study set to be released by the Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon.

The statewide survey conducted by CDOT this summer revealed 88.6% of Colorado drivers were wearing a seatbelt, up from 87% in 2022.

The number still trails behind the national average of 91.6% but continues on an upward trend of seatbelt use in recent years.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel highlighted the problem last month after speaking with a Parker woman who lost her daughter in an unrestrained crash.

Christy Schultz has been visiting schools across the state, hoping her daughter’s story can convince others to buckle up.

“I’ve had several kids tell me, ‘I was in an accident and because of Sammie’s story, all my friends had their seatbelts on, and they buckled up,’” Schultz said. “Her story is living on, and we’re helping to save other kids and families from going through such heartache.”

In June, retired Colorado state troopers helped an outside contractor observe 93,520 vehicles across 26 counties. A total of 114,637 drivers and passengers were observed and recorded, averaging 88.6% seatbelt use.

Best counties for seatbelt use:

Arapahoe (98.16%)

Garfield (97.37%)

Douglas (96.82%)

Grand (96.73%)

Park (95.82%)

Worst counties for seatbelt use:

Morgan (84.34%)

Logan (83.78%)

El Paso (79.35%)

Pueblo (74.46%)

Jefferson (73.50%)

Certain counties continue to struggle with compliance, while others exceed the national average.