Colorado Rep. Boebert refuses bag search after setting off metal detector at Capitol

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Rep. Lauren Boebert was briefly refused entry to the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

Boebert, who has announced her intention to carry a gun on Capitol grounds, set off a metal detector. It wasn’t clear if she had a cellphone or other metal object in her purse.

She refused to allow a search of her bag and eventually was let into the House chamber.

The metal detectors were installed following last week’s deadly riot.

In a tweet, Boebert said she is allowed to carry her gun in Washington and within the Capitol complex.

“Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi,” she wrote.

I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex.



