DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado just boosted its rental assistance fund by tens of millions.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that allocates another $30 million for rental assistance.

The new allocation brings the total rental assistance funds to $65 million, adding to previously allocated federal funds, according to a release from the Colorado General Assembly Democrats.

“Rental assistance keeps Coloradans housed, landlords paid and helps combat cycles of poverty, homelessness and family disruption,” state Rep. Leslie Herod said in a statement. “Coloradans need help now, and I’m beyond proud of this legislation that will prevent thousands of evictions across our state.”

Evictions are on the rise in Colorado, according to court documents. Some 43,899 evictions have been filed this year so far, “threatening the housing of more than 100,000 people across the state,” according to Colorado Democrats.

How to get rental assistance in Colorado

There are certain criteria for Coloradans to qualify for rental assistance. Tenants must live in Colorado, have a household income less than 80% of the area median income and be at risk of eviction or displacement.

Rental assistance funds can be used for:

Past rent

Rent presently owed

Up to two months of future rent

Utility bills

Late fees

Costs associated with preventing an eviction, such as court costs and reasonable attorney fees

Relocation costs like security deposits if a tenant has already been evicted

Tenants can apply for the emergency rental assistance program through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Those who apply are connected with a nonprofit in their area for direct assistance.

Property taxes, TABOR checks in focus

Lawmakers passed House Bill 23B-1001 during the special session, which also targeted property tax relief and refunds owed to Colorado taxpayers under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

The Democrats who sponsored the bill include Herod, of Denver; Rep. Mandy Lindsay, of Aurora; Sen. Julie Gonzales, of Denver; and Sen. Janet Buckner, of Aurora.