Colorado rent jumps 18% since beginning of year, now in nation’s top 10 most expensive

DENVER (KDVR) — Another day brings another punch to the average Coloradan’s wallet.

On top of a nationwide inflationary cycle, Colorado rent has risen 18% since the beginning of the year —long past the point that pandemic-related rent prices had rebounded to their pre-COVID levels.

The state is now in the top 10 most expensive states in which to rent. According to the QuoteWizard analysis of apartment data, a single bedroom in Colorado costs an average $1,359 per month, sandwiched in between the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Virginia ($1,357) and Massachusetts ($1,399).