LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur is up and running right now, drawing thousands every weekend. While the mountain village, turkey legs and shopping may draw you in, it is the people who make it come to life. The actors, singers and musicians.

While the performers look like they are having fun, which they are, it is nevertheless their livelihood. They take what they do seriously.

Vanessa Web has been performing at Renaissance fairs for 25 years.

“I myself am part of a comedy act. We do have what we call a skeleton script, so I have to get from point A to point B,” Webb said.

She has a degree in theater and said she just fell into this gig.

“Here’s the fun thing. I’m a trained stage actress. That’s what I was trying to do first, and stage is all about — there is a fourth wall, and they are on the other side of it — but what this does is it completely collapses that wall,” Webb said.

Webb, who goes by Girty the Washing Well Wench, said this acting gig is just about perfect.

“I work as many months a year as I would like to do the show. As long as I don’t mess it up, as long as I can still physically do it I can keep doing it, and I have a nice life,” Webb said.

Webb said she is one of only 3% of actresses who act for a living.