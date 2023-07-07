DENVER (KDVR) — Gas-powered lawnmowers, leaf-blowers, and chainsaws could soon be harder to find in Colorado stores.

The Regional Air Quality Council voted Friday to ban the sale of small gas-powered lawn tools in an effort to improve air quality along the Front Range.

If approved by the state, the measure would begin in 2025.

“Cars and trucks are primary contributors to our air quality in the summer months,” Mike Silverstein said. “But lawn and garden equipment is too.”

Silverstein and the council voted nearly unanimously on the proposal, which also would also require commercial operators like landscaping companies to switch to electric lawnmowers, weed whackers, and leaf blowers by 2026. Riding lawnmowers would not be included in the regulation, which would also only include the months of June, July, and August.

Homeowners with gas-powered tools would still be allowed to use them.

“The individual can use whatever equipment they currently have,” Silverstein said. “But any future purchases after 2025 would need to be electric.”

The new rule would only apply to the following counties, meaning gas-powered devices would still be available in most Colorado counties.

Denver

Douglas

Jefferson

Arapahoe

Adams

Boulder

Broomfield

Larimer (partial)

Weld

A state vote is anticipated this December, according to Silverstein.

The state is expected to look into potential vouchers or rebates to ease the financial burden for businesses.

The only “no” vote Friday was from Michael Ogletree, the Director of Colorado’s Air Pollution Control Division.

In a statement, Ogletree said in part: “Electrifying lawn equipment is one important step Colorado can take to achieve its air quality goals and help reduce ground-level ozone, and we must carefully consider how we get there. We need everyone on board in these decisions – the Regional Air Quality Council, and also the public. Transparency and equity are priorities for the Air Pollution Control Division. We strive to ensure the public has ample opportunities to engage with our work and provide input into our proposals to improve air quality for all across Colorado. I believe more robust public engagement on this topic would help ensure Colorado adopts air pollution reduction measures that are sustainable, informed by stakeholder and community feedback, and align incentives for people so they can more easily adopt technologies like electric lawn equipment.”