Colorado redistricting commission works through night on new map

DENVER (KDVR) — Political analysts say Colorado is set to receive a lot of national attention ahead of the next congressional election. Colorado picked up a congressional seat following the last census count. An independent commission continues to iron out final details on a map. Their worked continued late into Tuesday. This is a developing story.

Political experts say Colorado’s new seat will be very competitive. Commissioners tangled Tuesday over whether Greeley would be included in a new district 8. Also, there was an impasse over a district that includes a large swath of western and southern Colorado.

The new lines are being drawn by an independent group of four Republicans, four Democrats and four unaffiliated members. A super majority of eight votes, including two unaffiliated members is needed for map approval. FOX31’s political strategists agree prospects look good for incumbents to remain in office on both sides. District 8 is anyone’s guess.

“While Democrats have a slight advantage voting wise– in numbers– in CD-8, Trump won it in 2016,” FOX31 Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “So who ever has CD-8 as their job in Congress is going to have their hands full because they are really representing a district that’s diverse.”

FOX31 GOP strategist Michael Fields agrees that the district will be unpredictable.

“The eighth congressional is one of the most competitive districts that I’ve ever seen,” Fields said.

Both men’s commentary is based off the latest map 3 the commission produced prior to Tuesday’s meeting. Whatever the commission approves will need to also be approved by the state supreme court. If there is not a decision by midnight, map 3 will head to state supreme court for final approval.

This is a continuing story. Check back for updates.