DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has come a long way since seeing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in the month of January during the omicron wave.

On Thursday March 3, Colorado only recorded 52 COVID-19 cases. That is the lowest single-day total since March of 2020, when testing was widely unavailable, and the state had to send samples to the Centers for Disease Control lab in Atlanta.

Back then, the state could only process roughly 42 tests per day. Now the state lab can process roughly 60,000 cases per day, according to COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

Courtesy: CDPHE

This Saturday marks two years since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Colorado.

In the time since, Colorado now has 150 community testing sites across the state and can process 60,000 tests per day. More than 4.4 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for more than 81% of the eligible population.

A week ago, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials announced the shift from the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic response deemed “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”