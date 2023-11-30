DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado received $9.3 million in the 2023 fiscal year for wildfire resilience work and fuel management projects, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.

The funds are part of a $468 million allocation for wildfire risk reduction, impact mitigation and burn area rehabilitation across the country. The influx of funding allowed the DOI to complete fuel management projects on over 2.5 million acres of land during the 2023 fiscal year — a 30% increase over the 2022 fiscal year.

The U.S. government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. The 2024 fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

“As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, investments from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods,” said DOI Secretary Deb Haaland in a release celebrating the investments.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $1.5 billion for the DOI over five years to invest in preparedness, fuel management, post-fire restoration and fire science. Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah all received higher disbursements than Colorado from DOI, but the lowest disbursement was to Maine, which received only $3,000.

In May, Colorado established the Wildfire Resiliency Code Board, seeking to enhance building codes and protections against wildfire risks in wildland-urban interfaces.

In July, more than dozens of insurance companies filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy for the Marshall Fire, a wildland-urban fire that demolished over 1,000 homes and killed two.