A portion of US 36 collapsed in July 2019 near Church Ranch Boulevard. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will get $14 million from the companies involved in the 2019 collapse of US 36 near Church Ranch Boulevard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be the beneficiary of the money.

The state reached a settlement with Ames/Granite Joint Venture, HDR Engineering Inc. and Kleinfelder In.

A US 36 retaining wall collapsed in July 2019. The road was just five years old.