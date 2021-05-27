Colorado Rapids hosting fans at nearly full capacity on July 4

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Rapids fans will be able to celebrate Independence Day with a nearly packed crowd at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Major League Soccer club announced Thursday they will begin operating at full capacity, with some exceptions because of MLS safety restrictions around certain seating areas, for their match against the Seattle Sounders on July 4.

Hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning protocols will remain in place for the venue, and the park will continue to operate cash-free, the club said.

“We’re delighted to finally welcome our fans back to a full capacity DICK’S Sporting Goods Park,” said Pádraig Smith, Rapids executive vice president and general manager, in a press release. “It’s a moment we’ve eagerly anticipated since games were suspended last year and we couldn’t be more thankful to our local health authorities for their tireless efforts in helping us reach this milestone and to our fans for their patience and continued support as we worked to re-open the stadium in a safe manner. I know I speak for everyone at the club when I say we can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a full stadium with our supporters on July 4.”

Season-ticket holders will be able to return to their designated seats, as long as it’s allowed by the existing MLS seating rules and guidelines.

You can sign up here to be notified when tickets go on sale.