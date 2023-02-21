DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get fuel in your vehicle right now, the pain at the pump is not getting any better in our state.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $4.10, which is up 8 cents from last week and 76 cents higher than the average price a year ago, according to AAA.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.102
|$4.462
|$4.769
|$4.818
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.103
|$4.462
|$4.767
|$4.820
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.027
|$4.372
|$4.672
|$4.810
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.614
|$3.942
|$4.235
|$4.562
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.349
|$3.672
|$3.974
|$3.601
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.40.
What states have highest gas prices?
When it comes to the highest average price for a gallon of regular fuel in every state, Colorado ranks in the top five, according to AAA.
Here is a look at the top five states with the highest average prices for a gallon of regular fuel in the United States:
- Hawaii: $4.88
- California: $4.73
- Nevada: $4.22
- Washington: $4.19
- Colorado: $4.10
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to GasBuddy:
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.34
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.34
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.87
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.87
- Sam’s Club– Thornton: $3.89
- Sam’s Club– Arvada: $3.91
- Costco– Arvada: $3.92
- Costco– Sheridan: $3.92
- Costco– Aurora (Havana Street): $3.94
- Circle K– Westminster: $4.09
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.