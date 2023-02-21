DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to get fuel in your vehicle right now, the pain at the pump is not getting any better in our state.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is at $4.10, which is up 8 cents from last week and 76 cents higher than the average price a year ago, according to AAA.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.102 $4.462 $4.769 $4.818 Yesterday Avg. $4.103 $4.462 $4.767 $4.820 Week Ago Avg. $4.027 $4.372 $4.672 $4.810 Month Ago Avg. $3.614 $3.942 $4.235 $4.562 Year Ago Avg. $3.349 $3.672 $3.974 $3.601 AAA gas prices Feb. 21, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.40.

What states have highest gas prices?

When it comes to the highest average price for a gallon of regular fuel in every state, Colorado ranks in the top five, according to AAA.

Here is a look at the top five states with the highest average prices for a gallon of regular fuel in the United States:

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.34.