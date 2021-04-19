Colorado ranks No. 1 in 420 friendly states

DENVER (KDVR) — As more states embrace marijuana-friendly laws and polices, Colorado is the most 420-friendly state, according to QuoteWizard, a division of Lendingtree.

QuoteWizard looked at four factors: current laws, job growth, taxes and sales per capita to give Colorado the No. 1 spot.

Colorado, which has fully decriminalized and legalized marijuana, ranks first in sales and tax revenue per capita and ranks 10th in job growth.

Medical marijuana is allowed in 36 states, 27 states have decriminalized marijuana and 17 states have fully legalized it as of April.

More Colorado cities are allowing marijuana delivery, with Aurora approving marijuana delivery permits and transporter licenses earlier this year.

Denver is currently overhauling the city’s existing marijuana code. The proposal would allow for marijuana delivery within city limits and nearby jurisdictions that allow for delivery. It would also create a program for businesses to set up cannabis lounges.

Denver City Council holds a final vote this week. Colorado’s social equity requirements must be met with any changes to city code.

Rounding out the top five marijuana-friendly states:

Colorado Alaska Nevada Washington Oregon