DENVER (KDVR) — A report released by the Common Sense Institute claimed that Colorado ranks dead last in terms of housing competitiveness nationwide.

The Centennial State ranked at No. 51 on a list that includes all 50 states and Washington, D.C. when it came to housing competitiveness. This ranking includes factors like the housing shortage to population ratio and the number of hours required to pay mortgage and rent.

This is not new, according to the report, as Colorado has ranked last in all but one of the last seven years.

In 2021, Colorado ranked No. 50 and Utah was last.

According to the report, it now takes 96 hours of work at the median wage to afford the mortgage of a median-priced home, up from the 44 hours of work it took in 2011.

It also takes 86 hours of work to pay the median rent in the state.

The report pointed out that fewer condos are being built, especially relative to the number of apartments being built. It said that, in the last four years, 14 apartments were built for every one condo, compared to 1.25 apartments for every one condo in the mid-2000s.

The state was not on track to create enough homes or condos to close the current supply gap, according to the report, though it said a recent slowdown in people moving to the state has made things slightly more competitive on that front.

The report concluded that broad reforms were needed to increase housing supply across the state.

The Common Sense Institute is a think tank focused on free-market economic policies.