Colorado ranks 33rd for COVID-19 safety

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images: Colorado mask

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado ranks as the 33rd safest state for COVID-19 in a WalletHub study released on Thursday.

WalletHub looked at five key metrics to determine the rankings: vaccination rate for the eligible population, positive testing rate, hospitalizations rate, death rate and transmission rate.

The United States has 43% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 9, according to WalletHub.

Here’s the top ten safest states and the ten least safe states (as ranked by WalletHub):

SafestLeast Safe
1. Vermont42. Indiana
2. Massachusetts43. Wisconsin
3. California44. Kentucky
4. Hawaii45. Alabama
5. Connecticut46. Missouri
6. New Hampshire47. Wyoming
7. Alaska48. Florida
8. Rhode Island49. Georgia
9. District of Columbia50. West Virginia
10. New York51. Montana

Want to see the full list? Check it out here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories