Colorado ranks 33rd for COVID-19 safety

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado ranks as the 33rd safest state for COVID-19 in a WalletHub study released on Thursday.
WalletHub looked at five key metrics to determine the rankings: vaccination rate for the eligible population, positive testing rate, hospitalizations rate, death rate and transmission rate.
The United States has 43% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 9, according to WalletHub.
Here’s the top ten safest states and the ten least safe states (as ranked by WalletHub):
|Safest
|Least Safe
|1. Vermont
|42. Indiana
|2. Massachusetts
|43. Wisconsin
|3. California
|44. Kentucky
|4. Hawaii
|45. Alabama
|5. Connecticut
|46. Missouri
|6. New Hampshire
|47. Wyoming
|7. Alaska
|48. Florida
|8. Rhode Island
|49. Georgia
|9. District of Columbia
|50. West Virginia
|10. New York
|51. Montana
Want to see the full list? Check it out here.