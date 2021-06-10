Colorado ranks 33rd for COVID-19 safety

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado ranks as the 33rd safest state for COVID-19 in a WalletHub study released on Thursday.

WalletHub looked at five key metrics to determine the rankings: vaccination rate for the eligible population, positive testing rate, hospitalizations rate, death rate and transmission rate.

The United States has 43% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 9, according to WalletHub.

Here’s the top ten safest states and the ten least safe states (as ranked by WalletHub):

Safest Least Safe 1. Vermont 42. Indiana 2. Massachusetts 43. Wisconsin 3. California 44. Kentucky 4. Hawaii 45. Alabama 5. Connecticut 46. Missouri 6. New Hampshire 47. Wyoming 7. Alaska 48. Florida 8. Rhode Island 49. Georgia 9. District of Columbia 50. West Virginia 10. New York 51. Montana

