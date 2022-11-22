DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is regularly ranked high when it comes to health studies but one from Total Shape has the Centennial State listed at number seven on the healthiest states list.

The company is a “fitness resource site providing information about workouts, supplements, and fitness” said it “analyzed data on key health indicators in America such as searches for gym memberships, how many gyms per 100,000 of the population, how many per 100,000 of the population, percentage of adult smokers and the obesity rates in each state.”

The information gathered in the study was used to determine the rank of healthiest to unhealthiest states in America.

What are the healthiest states in the country?

The top three healthiest states are California, Connecticut and Massachusetts, respectively. Ironically, the state with a very high number of gyms and a population with one of the lowest obesity rates and lowest number of smokers has one of the highest numbers of fast-food restaurants per 100,000 in the country.

The research company said that California has over 30,000 fast-food restaurants but with the highest population, it’s only 77 restaurants per 100,000 people. The national average is 74 per 100,000 people.

Connecticut has a high number of fast-food restaurants but boasts the second-highest number of gyms to people ratio with 19 to every 100,000.

The other northeastern state taking the third spot on the list has a low percentage of smokers paired with a low obesity rate of 25%. Massachusetts, however, sits at the country’s average of 74 fast-food restaurants per 100,000.

Rounding out the top five are New Jersey and Vermont at numbers four and five, respectively. But out of the top 10, Colorado has the lowest obesity rate at 23.8%.

States with the unhealthiest populations

The unhealthiest states in the study are east of the Mississippi River with West Virginia at the top followed by Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi and Ohio.

West Virginia took the cake for least healthy with only 8.25 gyms and more than 77 fast-food restaurants per 100,000 people. The state also has one of the highest obesity rates with nearly 40% of the population and the highest percentage of smokers.

Ohio has the lowest obesity rate of the top five unhealthiest states (34.8%) but the highest percentage of fast-food restaurants at nearly 85 per 100,000.