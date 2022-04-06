DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is slated to get more than $181 million this year for public transit, money that comes from the federal infrastructure bill.

Colorado is set to get $916 million over five years to improve public transportation across the state. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet announced the 2022 funding amount on Wednesday.

Some of the money is designated for specific agencies:

$113,739,727 for metro Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD)

$11,411,805 for Mountain Metropolitan Transit in Colorado Springs

$6,450,842 for Transfort in Fort Collins

The money could help buy new buses and railcars, address repairs and technology upgrades and expand transit access, according to the Federal Transit Administration.

More than $20 billion is slated for public transit nationwide this year.

Federal infrastructure bill to pump billions into Colorado

Colorado Democrats have said the state is projected to receive the following from the infrastructure bill:

$3.7 billion to improve highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years

$916 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state

A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across Colorado, including providing access to the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it

$688 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities

$35 million over five years to protect against wildfires

$57 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Coloradans will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill

$16 million to protect against cyberattacks

$432 million over five years to improve Colorado airports