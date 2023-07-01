DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s new data privacy law that was passed in 2021 took effect on Saturday.

The Colorado Privacy Act gives consumers new rights and requires some businesses and other organizations to abide by new responsibilities when it comes to the collection and use of personal data.

“For too long, consumers were in the dark when it came to what types of data entities keep on them, how that data is shared, and lacked a way to opt out of data collection,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a press release. “Starting today, Coloradans will have more control of their own private, personal data than ever before.”

What does the new law mean for consumers?

Here are some guidelines for what the new privacy law entails per the release:

The right to opt-out from the sale of their personal data, or use of personal data for targeted advertising and certain types of profiling

The right to know whether certain personal data is being collected

The right to access certain personal data collected about them

The right to correct personal data

The right to delete personal data

The right to download and remove personal data from a platform in a format that allows the transfer to another platform

What does it mean for the businesses involved?

According to the press release from Weiser, the “Colorado Privacy Act applies to entities that operate in Colorado or target Colorado citizens and, in a calendar year, either collect more than 100,000 individuals’ data, or derive revenue or otherwise benefit from the sale of personal data and process the personal data of more than 25,000 individuals.”

So what are the new rules for these businesses and entities? The new law requires them to alert the consumer about certain things when collecting data. Those include, per the release:

What types of data they collect or process

The purpose for collecting that data

The type of data they share with third parties and the categories of those third parties

How people can access, correct, delete, and download and transmit their personal data

Whether they sell any personal data or process it for targeted advertising, as well as how people can opt out of having their data sold or used for targeted ads

Other requirements under the Colorado Privacy Act

The law requires a consumer’s consent before asking for sensitive personal data – which includes the personal data of children under 13, certain genetic or biometric data, and personal data which reveals highly personal information such as race or ethnicity, religious beliefs, health condition or diagnosis, sexual orientation, citizenship status.

Consumers are already able to opt out of certain types of data usage, but the new law requires businesses and organizations to allow them a universal opt-out option.

The law does not apply to information collected in relation to employment.