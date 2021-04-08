Spring warm up causes Colorado pothole problems

DENVER (KDVR) — The spring freeze and thaw cycle is underway, keeping road crews busy filling up potholes.

“If a driver sees or hits a pothole on a state highway, they should report it to one of our customer service representatives so repairs can be scheduled,” Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Maintenance and Operations Director John Lorme said.

CDOT only maintains state roadways, contact city and county public works for repairs under local jurisdiction.

CDOT customer service hotline numbers for each region:

Metropolitan Denver – Region One: 303.759.2368

Southeastern Colorado – Region Two: 719.562.5568

Northwestern Colorado – Region Three: 970.243.2368

Northeastern Colorado – Region Four: 970.350.2368

Southwestern Colorado – Region Five: 970.385.1423

CDOT recommends drivers reduce speed if avoiding a pothole is not possible.

Pothole facts and figures from CDOT:

Average cost: $60 per square yard, depending on hole depth and width

Crew size: Operational safety requires three people minimum

Repair time: Varies between 10 and 30 minutes, depending on hole depth and width

We expect to begin getting more pothole complaints in the coming days as we experience these freeze/thaw weather conditions

Traffic impact: Full-lane closure required, per CDOT protocol, on any travel lane requiring the stopping or exiting of vehicles

CDOT reminds drivers to slow down for the cone zone:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow enough space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!