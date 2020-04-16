Colorado postal, Waste Management employees reflect on serving community as essential workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There are thousands of essential workers in Colorado who can’t stay home during the pandemic.

Ryan Schwindt is one of them. He is a residential driver with Waste Management in Arvada.

“We go through and we pick up all the residential garbage and recycling,” he said.

Trash removal is considered an essential service, meaning Schwindt cannot stay home.

“You have that in the back of your mind that there is the virus out there and it could be on anything we touch,” he said.

Waste Management has implemented a number of precautions to keep trash haulers safe, including virtual meetings, face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

“It’s not that we’re special. We just like to come out here and be here for the communities,” Schwindt said.

Amy Bezzera, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service shares the same sentiment.

“We are delivering a lot of packages. It feels like Christmas, which is a good thing,” she said.

The USPS is also considered an essential service which cannot be done from home.

“Stimulus checks are going to be in the mail soon. We’re out here delivering those,” Buzzer said.

They also deliver life-saving medication, documents and paychecks that people need to survive.

Bezzara says though that “business is not like usual.”

“We are given masks, gloves and hand sanitizer,” she said.

The biggest change for her has been a sharp decline in interaction with the residents on her route due to social distancing.

“The best thing is our customers,” she said. “A lot of them are trying to come out and wave or yell something from the porch.”

And while she delivers letters, she has also been the recipient of quite a few along her route.

“Thank you for going out and still delivering people’s mail during this annoying and boring time,” a thank you note from a little girl said.

Bezerra says she has also seen lots of encouraging chalk art to brighten her day. Schwindt says he is receiving many of the same tokens of appreciation.

“It means everything. It really does. It just kind of gives you the drive to keep going,” he said.

While essential workers like Bezerra and Schwindt continue their work in the community, they have a message for the people they call heroes:

“To everyone who isn’t working and they’re staying home, thank you. They are staying home for me, for you, to not spread this,” Schwindt said.