Colorado pilots say they’re ready to to deliver medical supplies to remote parts of state, if needed

DENVER (KDVR) — Chris Swathwood has been flying for about 20 years. He’s the chairman of the Colorado Aviation Business Association. Its 400 members promote and protect all things aviation.

Now, the group is offering to transport supplies to remote parts of the state.

“We just want to be a way and means for the state to be able to get to some of the remote parts of Colorado to deliver any services they may need during this crisis,” said Swathwood.

CABA’s members include fixed base operators, restaurants, car rental facilities, flight schools and pilots.

The pilots are ready and willing to volunteer themselves and their planes to Colorado.

“It could be ventilators, it could be PPE equipment, whatever they need us to get to the location quickly,” said Swathwood.

CABA sent their written offer of help to Gov. Jared Polis’ office on April 8. They had not received a reply as of Wednesday.

“I think they are still kind of determining where services need to be at and so we are waiting right now to hear where they want to put us to work,” said Swathwood.