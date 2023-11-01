DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not the most wonderful time of the year just yet, but it’s time to start thinking about Christmas, especially if you want to cut down your own tree.

Christmas tree permits are opening now and through November, and spots are limited.

Here are some spots near Denver that have Christmas tree-cutting permits. Make sure to pay attention to the permits: Some are only applications and don’t guarantee a permit.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

Applications: Nov. 1-15

Price: $35

Only 250 permits will be selected.

Reynolds Ranch

Applications: Due by Nov. 12

Price: $20

Random drawing of 100 permits.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Applications: Open Nov. 9

Price: $20

San Carlos Ranger District

Permits on sale: Nov. 20

Price: $20

There is no quota, so permits will not sell out.

Salida Ranger District

Permits on sale: Nov. 20

Price: $20

There is no quota, so permits will not sell out.

Leadville Ranger District

Permits on sale: Nov. 20

Price: $20

There is no quota, so permits will not sell out.

Pikes Peak Ranger District

Permits on sale: Nov. 25

Price: $20

There is no quota, so permits will not sell out.

South Park Ranger District

Cutting is allowed between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31.

There is no quota, so permits will not sell out.