DENVER (KDVR) — As visitors increase in Colorado’s national parks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging their #KnowBeforeYouGo policy.

The policy is based on getting visitors to plan ahead for their next visit to the national parks.

CPW has a list of what to prepare for on your next trip to the parks:

Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.

Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.

Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.

Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.

Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.

Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.

Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.

To learn more about CPW guidelines, click here.