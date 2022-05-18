DENVER (KDVR) — As visitors increase in Colorado’s national parks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging their #KnowBeforeYouGo policy.
The policy is based on getting visitors to plan ahead for their next visit to the national parks.
CPW has a list of what to prepare for on your next trip to the parks:
- Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.
- Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.
- Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.
- Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.
- Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.
- Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.
- Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.
To learn more about CPW guidelines, click here.