Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to be especially ‘bear aware’ as hibernation nears

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents to be especially “bear aware” during this time of year, when the animals are hyper-active looking for food before hibernation.

CPW took more than 3,500 bear reports from April to August 2020. Most of those reports were of bears trying to access human food.

“It’s a problem across the state,” said Jason Clay, a CPW spokesperson.

Bears are eating as much as possible to prepare for hibernation, spending 20 out of every 24 hours looking for 20,000 calories every day.

“If people just take the necessary steps to secure the attractants around their home, then our conflicts that we see will go down,” said Clay.

CPW says there are lots of things you can and should do to discourage bears from your house and property, but most important, according to Clay: “Do not put your trash out until the morning of collection, take down your bird feeder, if you see a bear in your neighborhood, haze it away.”

And if you live in the Denver metro area, don’t think that you and your home are bear-proof.

“Don’t feel all warm and cozy thinking, ‘I live in the city, I’m not going to see a bear.’ It can happen,” Clay said.