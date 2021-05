Have you seen this bear?

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region posted a tweet asking for the public’s help to find a lost bear.

The bear was seen running around south of Limon possibly near Elbert County Road 90 or Lincoln County Road 3A west of Highwat 71.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to find the bear and relocate it to a more suitable habitat.

If you see the bear call CPW at 719-227-5200.

