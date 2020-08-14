Colorado Parks and Wildlife looking for moose entangled in rope in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is trying to track down a moose whose antlers are entangled in rope. It was seen Thursday morning in Brainard Lakes Recreation Area in Boulder County.

According to CPW spokesman Jason Clay, the agency has attempted to locate the animal multiple times.

“Obviously we would like to catch up with this beautiful bull moose and help it out,” Clay said via email. “It is a wild animal and still very mobile, so that can be challenging to catch up with it, then get close enough to tranquilize it. A few stars do need to align, but we will keep trying to track it down and free it of the rope.”

The moose was spotted Thursday morning at Lake Isabelle, which is within the Brainard Lakes Recreation Area.

Anyone who sees the moose should contact CPW.