Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating pronghorn poaching in South Park

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are investigating the poaching of a pronghorn that had been shot with a crossbow and left to die in August.

The animal’s body was found just north of Highway 24, near Wilkerson Pass. Officers believe the animal was shot on Aug. 23 or 24.

In addition to asking for information about this pronghorn’s death, CPW reminded hunters that crossbow equipment is not permitted during archery seasons.

Hunting licenses for buck pronghorn are in demand and it can take over ten years for a hunter to get one for the South Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227, or report it to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

People who call can do so anonymously, and do not have to testify in court.

Anyone with information who is willing to testify may be eligible for a buck pronghorn hunting license in the area through the Turn In Poachers program, according to CPW.