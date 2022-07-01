DIVIDE, Colo. (KDVR) – A 1-year-old bear that was orphaned last July has been put down by wildlife officials after breaking into a home in Teller County.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that the bear had been part of a rehabilitation program, along with its sibling. Their mother died last year, in what was assumed to be poaching activities south of Woodland Park.

The two cubs were subsequently placed in a rehab program, the latter stages of which included CPW officers constructing an artificial den up on the slopes of Pikes Peak.

Before being left in the den in late January, where they were expected to naturally reintegrate themselves into the wild, CPW attempted to teach the two young bears how to better avoid human interaction.

In addition to the human avoidance training, a GPS ear tag, provided by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, was applied to each of the bears before they were left in the den by officials. According to the GPS transponder data, after emerging from their hibernation, they exited the den and the two went their separate ways.

One of the bears traveled to Tarryall, about 30 miles from the den. That bear eventually turned back towards the artificial den after roaming roughly 60 miles around the Pike National Forest.

The other bear ended up in Teller County where it came across a home with an unlocked door, and went into the home, leaving CPW officials with no other option than to euthanize the animal.

“We were fortunate no one was home when the bear entered the home,” Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region Tim Kroening explained. “Even better, when the homeowners returned and discovered it in the kitchen, the bear ultimately left on its own.”

CPW said that this year may be difficult for bears due to the late spring freeze that likely killed their food source of berries, acorns and other vegetation. Mix that factor with the ongoing drought and the likelihood of bears venturing further into human communities are likely to increase.

“In years where there are natural food shortages, we see more human-bear conflicts,” Kroening said. “It is critical that people do their part and stay ‘Bear Aware.’ Please secure your trash, bird feeders, and any other attractants so that bears cannot get to them. Keep your doors and ground-level windows closed and locked. Please lock your vehicles up as bears are smart enough to figure out how to get into them if they smell something tasty.”

Check out CPW’s tips on how to bear-proof your home.

Make sure your home is prepared for bear assault, because they are facing a hunger struggle this year, and following their instincts might lead to their untimely euthanization.