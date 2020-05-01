Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission bans wildlife contests for small game, furbearers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a ban on organized wildlife contests with a vote of eight to three.

The decision will prohibit contests for black-tailed, white-tailed and Gunnison’s prairie dogs, Wyoming ground squirrels and all furbearer species.

The ban is estimated to go into effect on June 30.

Colorado already prohibits contests for big game. The action taken today will now restrict contests for small game and furbearers.

This ban does not apply to lawful hunting of predators or fur-bearing animals.

“We are committed to sound wildlife management in Colorado, and we always strive to review wildlife-related issues,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We studied the issue over the past several months and staff brought forward a thorough recommendation for the Commission to consider, culminating in today’s decision.”

“I believe we’re still leaving the opportunity for private landowners to manage their properties,” said Commissioner Marvin McDaniel. “At the same time, I believe that for these hunting contests, the staff recommendation [to ban] is a good one.”

Five other states currently have some form of a ban on wildlife killing contests:

Arizona: banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2019

California: banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2014

Massachusetts: banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2019

New Mexico: banned coyote killing contests in 2019

Vermont: banned coyote killing contests in 2018