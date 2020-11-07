Colorado Parks and Wildlife begins creating wolf reintroduction plan



DENVER (KDVR) — Proposition 114 has passed, according to the measure’s opponents. With the measure’s approval, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will reintroduce gray wolves to the western part of the state by 2023.

Friday, CPW began planning that reintroduction, in a process that could take years.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” says Rebecca Ferrell with CPW. “It’s more than just, we checked a box, now let’s put paws on the ground.”



Beginning on Nov. 19, a CPW Oversight Board will begin discussing a number of topics, including how many wolves to reintroduce, and perhaps most importantly, where to put them.

“We do know it will be on the west side of the state, but it’s far too preliminary to give any indication as to where,” says Ferrell.

Last week, the Trump Administration removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list. Under Colorado law, wolves remain endangered and cannot be captured.

“We’ve seen a lot of commentary of what people think will be appropriate,” says Ferrell. “And it’s a good time to remind people that the same fines and penalties, as far as jail time and license suspensions and all of those things that we’ve discussed under the federal listing, are still applicable while they’re an endangered species here in Colorado.”

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association opposed the measure, fearing the impact it could have on livestock on the Western Slope.

According to Ferrell, the state Legislature will need to change language that reimburses ranchers for livestock killed by big game.

Since wolves are endangered, they won’t be considered big game.

“It’s an emotional issue for a lot of folks, it’s a financial issue for a lot of folks,” she says. “This will be a continuous process, it’s not a drop-and-run kind of thing.”