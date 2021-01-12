Colorado parents with ADHD struggle during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Doctors at UCHealth are seeing an uptick in the number of adults who’ve been seeking assistance for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ‘ADHD’.

It’s a condition we typically see in children who can’t seem to focus. But here in Colorado, plenty of parents struggle with it too.

Whether it’s a lack of focus or trying to stay organized, there are several options available locally for adults suffering from ADHD symptoms.

“These are often times people who are falling behind on their responsibilities in their life. Their house is disorganized, they have many incomplete projects around the home, they just have a hard time being present in the world,” said Dr. Pat Fehling, a psychiatrist at UCHealth.

Fehling suggests if you think you have ADHD, first try to look at how severe you think it truly is.

“Have you lost relationships due to ADHD symptoms? Have you lost jobs or careers due to ADHD symptoms? If that’s the case, I would recommend getting a professional evaluation,” Fehling said.

Adults who fall under this category might need to look at being put on a medication for further assistance.

“For people who don’t want to be on a medication or have more kind of mild symptoms. One of the best things the research shows us is exercise. That if people have a very intense structured exercise regiment that can be very helpful to them,” Dr. Fehling said.

Exercise allows a person’s body and mind to calm down while also assisting with improving focus.