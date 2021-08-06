Colorado outdoor equity program needs board members

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for board members for its new outdoor equity grants aimed to increase outdoor access for underserved youth.

The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program was created in the 2021 legislative session.

“Outdoor recreation costs can include long-distance travel, specialized outdoor recreation gear and activity instruction that adds up and becomes prohibitively expensive for lower-income households,” CPW wrote in a release. “This can be discouraging for some families, making them unable to experience the nature of the state.”

The board will have nine voting seats. Among the members will include people who have been personally impacted by racial or environmental justice issues.

They also seek people with experience working on conservation issues, outdoor education programs, along with people personally impacted by disability-accessible outdoor programming and equity for people who identify as LGBTQ+.

CPW has more information on how to apply here.