GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Animal control officers from across the country, including a few from Colorado, are back home after helping save and recover dozens of animals caught in the tragic fires on Maui.

Matt Clark and Jennifer Dow, with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, spent a week in Lahaina in October. They were focused mainly on animal recovery from the burn area.

“We want to limit as much trauma as we can in a scenario like this,” Clark said. “They’ve already gone through so much, so it was great to be able to save someone from having to see their animal in the state that they were in.”

The two officers helped stray and injured animals. The animals that didn’t survive were properly identified and held at the Maui Humane Society.

“I can’t imagine how it would feel to be displaced from my home and not be able to know what happened to my pet,” Dow said. “Our pets are our family, and so just being able to give them that (closure) is awesome.”

They said it was an emotional trip with a lasting impact and a testament to the love and dedication of animal control officers from across the country.

“We get into this position to help our community, serve our community and give back, and it felt really good to go to another community that needed the help and serve them, as well,” Clark said.

Clark and Dow also assisted with daily routine animal control calls, but they said it was the overwhelming amount of support they witnessed that left a lasting impression.