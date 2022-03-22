DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to improve your hunt and fishing skills, or want to give it a go for the first time, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has resources to help.

In 2021, CPW’s Hunter Outreach Program had more than 300 mentored hunts statewide, including options for young hunters and novice adults.

CPW hosted more than 100 fishing clinics across Colorado to introduce roughly 3,000 people to angling in 2021, from fly and ice fishing to warm water fishing and kids events.

There are 73 fishing clinics slated for 2022 in the Denver metro.

Parks and Wildlife offers several seminars on its YouTube Channel, including topics like Hunting 101 and hunting specific game, while its clinics offer more hands-on learning about fishing and hunting across the state.

You can find a complete list of CPW’s upcoming clinics and seminars here.